On Jan. 22, Lehi officers were contacted about reports of packages being stolen from a porch in December. A license plate number for the vehicle that was involved was provided, and that car was reportedly linked to multiple other package thefts in Lehi from December to early January.
Justin James Case, a 38-year-old Midvale man, was identified as the registered owner of the vehicle identified in the thefts. Incidents of theft included a female, a male with a skeleton mask, and another male.
All of the instances reportedly involved a suspect exiting the vehicle, approaching the porch of a house, taking packages off the porch, and then leaving.
The male allegedly seen wearing the skeleton face mask is most often seen exiting the vehicle and taking packages that included things like clothing, children's books, a crib, cologne, perfume, spa items and video games. The items stolen totaled almost $750.
In three of the instances, the male is reportedly seen wearing the same red shirt, hat, sunglasses, skeleton face mask and skeleton gloves. Other instances involve a man wearing the same skeleton mask as in other cases.
Case is under Adult Probation and Parole supervision and his supervising agent was able to identify Case from a doorbell video camera where he wore the same clothes he did to a monthly meeting with the agent, according to the probable cause statement.
After being read his Miranda Rights, Case allegedly agreed to speak with officers and reportedly admitted that he was the male in the skeleton mask who stole the packages off of the porches or was the driver in the car.
Case also reportedly has an extensive criminal history and his charges of theft were enhanced to third-degree felonies. He also is being charged with a pattern of unlawful activity due to the incidents ranging a period of about two weeks.
He was booked into the Utah County Jail for these charges on Wednesday afternoon.