The heat wave may be taking a small break this week, but as long as the sun is shining, chances of sunburn and melanoma are still very high.
In fact, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Utah has the highest rate of new melanoma cases per 100,000 people in the country, with 41.2 new cases of melanoma in the state in 2016.
According to Quote Wizard, which compiled the data, the findings are surprising, in that the top five states with the highest rates of melanoma are not the warmer, sunnier states like Arizona, Texas or California. In fact, Arizona is No. 18, California tied for No. 29, and Texas is dead last — No. 50.
The top five states for new melanoma cases are Utah, Vermont, Minnesota, New Hampshire and Idaho, at 41.2, 41.1, 31.1, 30.9 and 29.8 cases respectively for each state.
Vermont, Minnesota and New Hampshire are much northern, and typically colder, with average annual temperatures hovering around 43 degrees. The study notes that those in northern states likely are not exhibiting proper behavior while exposed to the sun.
But what about Utah? How is the Beehive State so high for melanoma rates? Though not explicitly stated, Utah's elevation is among the highest in the nation, with an average elevation of 6,100 feet.
With every 1,000 feet above sea level, UV exposure increases about 5%. So, UV radiation at 6,100 feet is about 30% more intense than at sea level. With how prone Utahns are to adventure in this beautiful state, it is likely inadequate sun protection is a factor in Utah's high melanoma rate.
Men in Utah are also disproportionately affected by melanoma, with 50.2 new cases of melanoma per 100,000, compared to just 34 cases of melanoma per 100,000 for women. Outdoor jobs and poor sun protection are the likely cause, as this trend is common across the country.
Read the full study by visiting http://quotewizard.com, and throw on some sunscreen while you're at it!