When snow returns to the peaks of Mount Timpanogos is always up for wild guesses each year.

After a summer storm rolled through Utah county on Tuesday, Mount Timpanogos showed up a dusting of snow Wednesday as storms continued on along the Wasatch Front.

The National Weather Service weather outlook for portions of the Northern Wasatch Front, Wasatch Mountains and Uinta Mountains states that temperatures will be cold enough for snow Wednesday, with accumulations minimal at two inches or less.

Warmer and drier weather is expected for the remainder of the week with highs returning to the 80s and lows settling in the 50s.

