When snow returns to the peaks of Mount Timpanogos is always up for wild guesses each year.
After a summer storm rolled through Utah county on Tuesday, Mount Timpanogos showed up a dusting of snow Wednesday as storms continued on along the Wasatch Front.
The National Weather Service weather outlook for portions of the Northern Wasatch Front, Wasatch Mountains and Uinta Mountains states that temperatures will be cold enough for snow Wednesday, with accumulations minimal at two inches or less.
Warmer and drier weather is expected for the remainder of the week with highs returning to the 80s and lows settling in the 50s.
Sept 11th we have snow on— Trish Aiken (@aiken_trish) September 11, 2019
Mount Timpanogos pic.twitter.com/CJf53coWIQ
https://www.instagram.com/stories/sundanceresort/2130838467927430887/?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=do1tkvgvikd8
SNOW— Utah Bug (@utahbug) September 11, 2019
There’s snow above Utah county this morning - just south of Timpanogos. pic.twitter.com/6K8WIxthDE
Good morning, Utah & southwest Wyoming.— NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) September 11, 2019
Temperatures this morning are chilly. Along the Wasatch Front we're seeing low to mid 50's. The last time we saw these temps was late June.
Also, some white dusting of snow fell overnight in the Wasatch Mtns. #utwx