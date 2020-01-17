Winter weather caused problems for drivers Friday morning as heavy snow fell during morning commute hours.
According to the National Weather Service, the highest snowfall total in Utah County as of noon was in Cedar Hills where they recorded 3 inches of snow.
The Utah Highway Patrol reported Friday morning that troopers responded to "numerous" crashes. Previous winter weather days have resulted in hundreds of crashes.
According to Utah Highway Patrol, as of 3 p.m., the agency had responded to 82 crashes Friday from Davis County through Utah County.
Several of those crashes were in the northern end of Utah County. The agency said on Twitter Friday morning that at about 7:30 a.m., troopers were responding to 11 crashes.
The Alpine School District Thursday night sent a two-hour delay advisory to parents, warning that school could start late if road conditions warranted it, but informed parents and students Friday morning that all schools would start at regular times.
However, buses in the Highland/Alpine/Suncrest area of Alpine School District were all delayed by 20-30 minutes because of snowy roads. The Provo School District also had buses that were unable to pick up students on bench areas Friday morning, the district said on Twitter.
The storm moved through the area quickly Friday morning and skies cleared by mid-afternoon. Snow is not expected again until Tuesday or Wednesday.