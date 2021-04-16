On Wednesday, a parent reported to the Lehi Police Department that a son had stolen a total of $30,000 from their checking and credit card accounts over the last three months.
The son, Johnathan A Fenn, reportedly admitted to officers that he had stolen his parent's credit and debit information in an attempt to pay an unknown person who was threatening him from another country.
Originally it was reported that the parent did not want to press charges against Fenn, but later that day the parent was reportedly notified by the bank that their checking account had only 94 cents in it. Their credit card also reportedly had $11,000 charged to it without their knowledge.
Fenn then admitted to stealing his parent's credit and debit cards to make financial transactions, sending the money to the same person who was reportedly threatening him and his family.
The parent then wanted to press charges for the full amount of money that was taken, totaling $30,000.
Fenn was booked into the Utah County Jail on Thursday for charges that include identity fraud, two counts of the unlawful acquisition of a financial card without consent, two counts of unlawful use of a financial transaction card, and another identity fraud charge due to the value exceeding $5,000.
He is actively being held on $10,000 bail.