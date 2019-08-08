Flash flooding prompted mudslides and evacuations in multiple areas of Utah County on Thursday night.
Officials gave an evacuation order for residents of Loafer Canyon on Thursday evening. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff's Office tweeted around 7:30 p.m. that there have been no injuries reported in the area, and no information about property damage is available at this time.
The Utah County Sheriff Office reported mudslides above The Grotto, 7 miles up Payson Canyon, in a tweet just before 8 p.m. Birdseye in Utah County also experienced flooding and mudslides on Highway 89, with as much as one foot of rocks and mud, Cannon tweeted around 8:45 p.m. However, traffic was continuing through the area as of Thursday evening.
Cannon also reported that Utah Highway Patrol is responding to a mudslide report across U.S. Highway 6 mile 202 near the Tie Fork Rest Area in Spanish Fork Canyon. The highway is closed in both directions West of the Tie Fork Rest Area.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for southern Utah County effective until 9:45 p.m. and added that Payson, Elk Ridge, and Woodland Hills is very likely to experience flooding.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.