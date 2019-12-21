Southern Utah County saw plenty of development in 2019, including the groundbreaking of a fire station in Spanish Fork and the Spanish Fork City Council approving the construction of an all-abilities park.
There were also natural disasters and accidents, such as flash floods in Payson and a black bear injuring a Boy Scout in Hobble Creek Canyon.
These are the top five stories that impacted Spanish Fork, Payson, Elk Ridge, Woodland Hills and the rest of south Utah County.
1. Earthquakes felt in Payson
On Nov. 18, multiple small magnitude earthquakes were felt in Payson throughout the day.
Payson Fire and Rescue said that, around 8 a.m., there was a 1.9 magnitude earthquake less than a mile west of Payson. An even larger quake, 2.4 magnitude, occurred later in the afternoon.
Mark Hale, an earthquake specialist at the University of Utah Seismograph Station, said there were six small quakes between 8 a.m. and 2:19 a.m.
He said the earthquakes did not release any pressure from the Wasatch Fault and were shallow compared to earthquakes that cause catastrophic damage.
The earthquake specialist said flat areas in Payson are susceptible to liquefaction, something that can lead to significant damage when a large earthquake occurs.
No structural damage or injuries were reported as a result of November’s earthquakes.
2. Flash floods throughout south county cause evacuations
On Aug. 8, a series of flash floods in south Utah County caused mudslides that prompted officials to issue an evacuation order for residents of Loafer Canyon.
The Utah County Sheriff’s Office reported mudslides near The Grotto in Payson Canyon around 8 p.m, as well as mudslides and flooding in Birdseye on Highway 89 shortly after. Another mudslide occurred across U.S. Highway 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning and said Payson, Elk Ridge and Woodland Hills were very likely to be impacted.
According the sheriff’s office, no injuries or property damage were reported.
3. Black bear euthanized after injuring Boy Scout in Hobble Creek Canyon
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources euthanized a black bear on June 18 after the bear entered a campsite and injured a Boy Scout who was sleeping in a tent.
According to the DWR, the bear entered the campsite around 6 a.m. and scratched at a tent, injuring a sleeping Boy Scout and leaving superficial marks on his back.
DWR officials arrived around 10 a.m. and, using trained dogs, treed the bear away from the campsite.
The wildlife officials determined the bear was a public safety threat since it didn’t demonstrate a fear of humans and euthanized the animal, which was about 2 years old and weighed 150 pounds.
“This is a very rare occasion,” said DWR game mammals coordinator Darren DeBloois. “We have lots of black bears in Utah and very rarely do they come into contact with people. “
4. Spanish Fork breaks ground on incoming fire station
As Spanish Fork’s population reached 40,000, city officials decided it was time to construct a fire station to meet the needs of the growing city. For more than a century, Spanish Fork residents have relied on a department of volunteers to respond to emergency calls or reported fires.
On Oct. 3, volunteer firefighters and community members attended a groundbreaking ceremony at 2635 E. Canyon Road.
The city anticipates the fire station will be completed next October and said the 14,500-square-foot facility will cost around $6 million, including equipment expenses.
Spanish Fork’s first fire station was demolished in 1996 and replaced with the city’s Public Safety Building.
“We view fire stations as more than just buildings for fire trucks and emergency equipment,” said Kevin Blalock, the founder of the company that is building the station. “These critical facilities are for and about people, ensuring the safety and well-being of those that need assistance as well as housing the brave individuals that commit to providing that assistance in times of emergency.”
5. City officials approve all-abilities park in Spanish Fork
In November, the Spanish Fork City Council approved the purchase of 10 acres of land to build an all-abilities park to accommodate children with physical disabilities or impairments.
The new park, which has a budget of about $5 million, will be built near 1100 E. Canyon Road, according to the city.
Spanish Fork residents expressed excitement for the project on social media.
“Finally a place that we can take our son,” said Shiela Perez, mother of a 13-year-old who suffers from hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (HIE) and is bound to a wheelchair.
“As a parent of a special needs daughter, I can’t tell you how happy this makes my heart,” another resident wrote on Facebook.
The county’s first all-abilities park was built in Orem in September 2016. It features wheelchair ramps, a wheelchair swing and a ground-level merry-go-round.
“For several years, the Spanish Fork City Mayor, City Council, and staff have recognized the need for an all-abilities post,” reads a post on the Spanish Fork City Facebook page.