The old Tintic Mill near Goshen may look like the place to take your next perfect Instagram photo, but not only is it unsafe — it could cost you.
The property is part of the Goshen Warm Springs Wildlife Management Area, and officers with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will be issuing citations to those who trespass at the site, according to a press release.
The site is closed to the public due to safety concerns, though people often enter the property to see the graffiti-covered mill, which is visible from State Route 6 east of Goshen.
The Tintic Standard Reduction Mill was built in the 1920s, and processed mostly silver, the press release said. It has been on the National Register of Historic places since 1978, and the DWR gained ownership of the property in 1986.
Sampling has shown elevated levels of arsenic and lead on the property.
"Breathing high levels of arsenic can give you a sore throat or irritated lungs, and ingesting very high levels of arsenic can result in death," the press release says.
Warning and trespassing signs have been posted, but people continue to enter the property to get to the mine.
"It is an extremely unsafe area," said DWR Sgt. Sean Spencer in the release. "... Due to an increase in visitors, we will be actively citing people who trespass on this property."
Besides trespassing, people have been found using illegal drugs, vandalizing the property and littering on the property.
There are no plans to remediate the site due to prohibitive costs, the release says.