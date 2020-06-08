Late Friday evening, Utah County fire crews and first responders were dispatched to an area southwest of Goshen to respond to a quickly-growing fire.
When officials made it to the scene of the Elberta Fire, an estimated several hundred acres were already involved in the flames and Highway 6 near milepost 147 had been closed to traffic in both directions, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.
While fire crews attended to the blaze, winds of over 50 miles per hour rolled into southwest Utah County, causing the fire to spread to up to 2,000 acres as of Saturday morning, according to statements by the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.
Despite high winds continuing through Saturday, fire crews were able to limit the Elberta Fire to about 1,000 acres. Officials touted a 50% containment Saturday evening with the help of precipitation that had rolled into the area on and off throughout the day.
As of Monday, the fire has been limited to 650 acres and is considered 55% contained.
Two engines and two crews remain assigned to the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.
In 2020, Utah officials responded to almost 240 wildfires by late May. In contrast, officials did not see 240 wildfires until mid-July 2019.
While wildfires can naturally occur, resulting from lightning strikes, 92% of Utah’s fires in 2020 have been man made, according to the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.
Dragging chains, parking in dry grass, driving on a flat tire, shooting targets and abandoning campfires can cause wildfires, especially during high-risk times of the year, such as Utah’s closed fire season.
By state law, Utah holds a closed fire season beginning on June 1 and ending Oct. 31 of each year. During this time, fire-related activities are under more stringent rules to help limit instances of wildfires during the state’s highest-risk period.
More information will be published as it becomes available.