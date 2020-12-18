Katy is currently separated from the father of her two children after 15 years of an allegedly abusive marriage.
“This has not been easy on my kids as it has brought many challenges,” Katy said. “I have always been a stay-at-home mom, but now I’m a working mom.”
Katy only works part-time and is struggling to pay the medical bills for her disabled son.
“When he has to have surgery, I have to take time off work, find a babysitter for my 10-year-old, and I stay at the hospital the whole time he is there,” the Goshen mother said.
In light of these struggles, Katy is looking for help from the community to give her her two children gifts this holiday season.
Her son, who is 15, is asking for size four black Nike shoes as well as some long socks, size 14 jogging pants and size small shirts. Other than black, his favorite color is neon pink.
The 15-year-old loves books about sports, war and history and would also appreciate getting Bluetooth speakers and a basketball.
Katy’s 10-year-old daughter is asking for size 12 skinny jeans, size 12 snow boots, size 12 shirts and socks. The 10-year-old would also appreciate “girly” chapter books, a DVD player, jewelry, and arts and crafts supplies.
Katy described her community as “very giving and loving” and expressed gratitude for the Sub for Santa program.
“I am so blessed to have the kids that I do,” she added.
All names of Sub for Santa participants have been changed. To help a family like this one, call the Sub for Santa hotline at (801) 356-6300 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays or visit https://subforsanta.org.