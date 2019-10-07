A truck pulling a flatbed trailer rolled in Spanish Fork Canyon, causing major delays and crashing into other vehicles before eventually rolling onto train tracks.
According to a press release from the Utah Highway Patrol, at about 6 p.m. a large truck pulling a flatbed trailer drifted off of the right shoulder on U.S. Highway 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon, near the Red Narrows. The truck driver attempted to correct course, but the driver overcorrected and the truck rolled.
In the process, the truck whipped across both lanes, off the south end of the roadway, and onto the railroad tracks. The truck was then hit by a train in the process.
A minivan traveling eastbound was struck in the crash and also went down the hill just next to the train tracks.
The two occupants of the minivan were transported, one in poor condition and one in critical condition. The truck driver sustained minor injuries.
U.S. Highway 6 is closed in both directions, with alternating traffic passing through the area.