The cold front that was in Utah County on Tuesday and Wednesday considerably reduced the activity of both the William and Ether Hollow fires.
As of Wednesday early afternoon, the William Fire was 18% contained with 4,895 acres burned while the Ether Hollow Fire was 0% contained with 869 acres burned.
"That cold front is going to be moving out of the area though starting (Wednesday)," said Kaitlyn Webb, public information officer for the Ether Hollow Fire.
The reduced activity for the Ether Hollow Fire, east of Springville, was a main component that allowed residents to return to their homes on Tuesday. Those residents impacted by the fire, however, still remain in pre-evacuation status.
Webb said that crews working on the Ether Hollow Fire were able to capitalize on the cooler weather and are working toward containment with that being one of their priorities on Wednesday.
Through infrared flights, the William Fire burning near Santaquin is shown to have potential for growth, according a press release. There was no new growth overnight and into Wednesday morning. Due to the fire, Pole Canyon Road and the Mona Pole Road are closed.
Both fires have been taken over by the same Type 2 incident management team as of Wednesday.
Both of the fires were caused by target shooting and local officials are urging for target shooting safety.
"I think we've had around 35 fires caused by target shooting in the state so far this year," said Jason Curry, public information officer and investigator for the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands. "Things are so dry right now that any spark is likely to result in an ignition if it's in dry grass."
Curry also emphasized that with hunting season going on in the state, people may be out shooting more this time of year. He asked those target shooting to take a while longer to evaluate their target area and make sure there is not any dry vegetation in the area.
Aside from tracer ammunition and exploding targets, Curry pointed to the use of steel plated targets and ammunition as being the biggest problem in rocky areas.
"The rule that everybody should always evaluate is being aware of your target, your backstop and what's beyond," Curry said. "What we're seeing is that people are not doing a thorough check of what else is around their target area that might be hazardous and mostly in the form of dry vegetation."