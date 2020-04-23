Last Saturday, Mapleton resident Adam Pinales tested positive for COVID-19. He tried to stay away from contracting it, but he had to continue his job.
Pinales, 38, is a conductor for Amtrak. He loves his job. He has loved trains and working on collectible cars since he was a boy.
It takes a lot to take Pinales down, but he has met his match in COVID-19.
“Covid-19 is 100% real,” Pinales said in a Facebook entry Tuesday. “I say that as I lie here on my 4th day sweating, coughing, cramping, shivering, holed up in my room.”
Pinales said he thinks he knows where he contracted the virus — most likely his job.
“I’m pretty sure I got it there (Amtrak), but who knows,” he said. “It was either there or Walmart.”
Pinales is married to his wife, Jenni, and has four children: Peyton, Paedyn, Mason and Shelby. Pinales said he loves his family deeply.
“My kids are scared, because all they know is this kills people,” Pinales said on his Facebook post. “I tested positive Saturday morning. I’ve been doing better, but still have a ways to go. I get winded walking to my bathroom.”
He says he has zero energy.
“I can’t taste or smell anything,” Pinales said. “I don’t wish this on anyone.”
He continues his post writing with colorful metaphors describing those in this country who are ignoring social distancing and making a mockery of it.
Adam is not one to take things lying down. He has fought for many causes. So, when he saw protesters seeking to re-open the country early, he couldn’t resist commenting.
“Going on motorcycle rides, boating, 4wheeling ... you all are going to eventually get it, and this cycle will continue,” he posted. “I have had absolutely enough of the ignorance people have for others.”
His sister, Meagan Pinales, is a Patient Care Technician/Scrub Technician at Orem Community Hospital. She says she hasn’t talked to Adam Pinales because she knows he needs to conserve his energy. But, that doesn’t stop her from speaking up for him.
“I can feel his anger in his post, since I know him so well,” Meagan Pinales said. “I know when he says his kids are scared, I know their young scared minds and they are terrified.”
Like her brother, Meagan Pinales wants people to know that this virus isn’t a joke.
“I want people to still be careful when the world opens up,” Meagan Pinales said. “If one person has it, it will spread again and everyone staying home will be in vain.”
Meagan Pinales, like her brother who is relying on the medical field, turned her thoughts to the health responders.
“The suffering the medical field is going through will be in vain,” she said. “All the preparation that every hospital corporation in Utah has gone through will be in vain.”
She added, “The healthcare workers wearing endless PPE (personal protective equipment) and getting carbon dioxide buildup in their bodies, sweating for 12 hours straight with the face shields, anxiety attacks, skin irritation, the headaches — that will be in vain.”
The Pinales siblings’ mother recently underwent surgery in the same hospital at which Meagan Pinales works, but the hospital wouldn’t allow them to visit.
“As an employee I couldn’t go to her bedside and comfort her,” Meagan Pinales said. “She was terrified of what could be happening.”
On Wednesday, Utah had 3,296 confirmed cases. Over 73,355 people had been tested, 277 were hospitalized and 32 people had died.
Adam Pinales is down for the next few weeks, but his determination is strong.
“I will get better,” he said in his post. “I’m tougher than this, at least that’s what I keep telling myself. Thanks for listening.”