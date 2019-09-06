On the 175th anniversary of the Relief Society in 2017, Rose Palmer decided something needed to be done about Mapleton’s historic Relief Society Hall.
The building has been standing since 1888, and at that time stood in Mapleton resident Derek Keller’s back yard. Palmer wanted it moved to Mapleton’s city park. But after some research, it was obvious the building wouldn’t withstand being moved in one piece — it was too old, the bricks too brittle.
“When we took the bricks off, all you had to do was shake them and they would come right apart,” Palmer said. “There was no way to move the building over to this site, so we took it down on the community day of service in April.”
Keller’s sons, Jaxon and Ryan Keller, supervised the project as an Eagle Scout Project. Palmer estimated that 60 to 80 volunteers also helped over the course of two weeks.
Relief Society Halls were an important part in Utah History, serving as meeting places for women for both social activities and community service. The Relief Society was organized for women in 1842 by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints leader Joseph Smith, and provided food, clothing and other necessities for the needy.
Palmer and other members of the Mapleton Historical Society worked with the mayor, presenting their case and asking permission to use the park. But somewhere along the way, they decided they wanted to do more than just rebuild the Relief Society Hall: they wanted to build a whole town square with a barn and a blacksmith’s shop to further commemorate Mapleton’s history.
“The relief society hall was important, but we needed these other facilities too,” said Mary Fojtek, chairman of the Mapleton historic committee. “We surveyed the park and realized there was enough room to build another little town square.”
Plans have since been made and approval granted to start construction.
Now it’s a matter of raising the money for the project and actually getting it built. Saturday, Mapleton is holding a Founder’s Day Celebration to both raise money and start construction on the project. Reclaimed barn wood has been donated for the barn and blacksmith shop so they will look authentic to the period. Contractors are making donations, and community members and businesses are donating items that can be sold to raise money.
Just like the relief society members who came before them, Fojtek and Palmer plan to raise the money with a bazaar, dinner, bake sale and auction.
It’s important to preserve the past, Fojtek said, because without it, it’s hard to appreciate the future.
“I feel like in this particular area, we haven’t done well at preserving the past for the past 20 to 25 years,” Fojtek said.
Palmser said it’s important that the project honors the women and men of the community.
“Another thing that’s important about this is connecting the youth,” Palmer said. “... It connects history and makes it real for them.”
For now, they just want to encourage as many people as possible to participate in Saturday’s celebration, which runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Mapleton City Park. More information can be found at http://mapleton.org or http://justserve.org.