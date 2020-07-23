Editor’s Note: The Festival Flashback series continues to take a look at the historical aspects of Utah County city celebrations. Today we look at the history behind Mapleton’s Pioneer Day celebration, and just what’s in store for residents this year.
Underneath the purple mountain majesty of Sierra Bonita, also known as Maple Mountain, the stories of the past pioneers blend with the residents of Mapleton today.
To honor its heritage and the pioneering spirit of Mapleton’s ancestors, residents celebrate with an annual July 24th Pioneer Day celebration.
Pioneer Day events
While the daytime events are canceled this year because of COVID-19, the one traditional evening event that will be missed is the annual ping-pong ball drop. Hundreds of balls are dropped from the sky and children run to find the ones that are marked. If found, the child wins a prize.
One of the unique things that reflects the history of Mapleton is the building of a historical town square next to the city museum at the City Center Park across from the city building.
According to Stacey Childs, director of recreation, there is a barn, the recently rebuilt Relief Society building and a blacksmith shop so far.
As part of this year’s July 24th fun, residents are invited to come with their livestock branding irons and burn their brand into the doors of the blacksmith shop.
In the evening at dusk, a fireworks show will begin at Ira Allen Park. The light show can be seen by nearly all of the residents of Mapleton.
The daytime activities typically include the annual breakfast, lunch, games and competitions. All have been canceled due to COVID-19. The daytime celebrations have traditionally been shared in alternating years by the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint stakes represented in the city. In 2006 the city began the evening concert, ball drop and fireworks show. To find out more, visit the city’s website at http://mapleton.org.
The celebration’s history
The Pioneer Day celebrations have been a part, one way or another, of Mapleton for more than a century.
In her “Recollections of Olden Times,” Ariel Warren Perry talks about the first Pioneer Day celebration for Mapleton.
“In honor of Pioneer Day, July 24, 1894, the officers of Mapleton Ward, Kolob Stake, Utah, under the direction of Sunday School Superintendent Louis R. Perry, decided there should be a celebration in our town,” Perry writes. “The main feature was to be the first parade ever held in Mapleton, consisting of floats, horses, oxen teams and people who led the floats.”
In the description of how residents decorated and prepared for the parade, Perry noted that many of the floats were decorated with sagebrush and sunflowers.
The floats carried prestigious members of the community, including the oldest living Utah Pioneer at the time, Levi Kendell.
The next float in line touted “Utah’s Best Crop” – a group of small children. There were oxen teams and people dressed as pioneers. There was also a mandolin and guitar band. Riding in the parade were several girls on horseback.
“The girls were dressed in riding habits with a sash tied about them with the name of a state written on the sash,” Perry said. “There were also many Indians and squaws riding horses.”
Perry continues, “The parade went to Maple Grove at the mouth of Maple Canyon, a very fitting pace to hold a celebration. There was a fine program and lunch with ice cream to be eaten in the shade of the maple trees.”
History of Mapleton
Mapleton started out as an agricultural area connected to Springville and Hobble Creek landowners.
In a history of the city written by Ralph K. Harmer, the following shows what happened to the joint efforts of these farmers.
According to the testimony of Cyrus Sanford and Richard Bird, two early settlers of Springville and Mapleton, land on the bench was surveyed for farming purposes less than a year after the original settlement was founded in 1850.
“By 1856, a group of men ... were busily engaged in leveling the land and digging a ditch to bring water from Hobble Creek. The ditch was 5 miles in length and cost over 100 dollars with its added improvements,” Harmer said.
The settlers cleared and fenced between 500 and 600 acres of bench land; and, since they did it as a united group, they called the new farming area the Union Field. It was not to stay a united effort.
The Indian Wars and hostilities in Utah and surrounding counties kept the Springville farmers from effectively farming their new holdings, Harmer said. By the time all of the issues were dealt with, there were new farming conditions. That changed how the bench area would be developed.
After some new land surveying, more farmers came into the area and started a land-grab under the Homestead Act of 1862.
By 1877 there were at least 18 families established with homes on the Union Field land. By 1884 a schoolhouse was built, and it was also used for an LDS meetinghouse.
Because of the land problem, Union Field changed its name to Mapleton, a reflection of a small grove of black maple trees at the mouth of Maple Canyon.
“The community has always been a good place to live and raise a family, but it also has always been a hard place to make a living,” Harmer said. “As the large farm families grew, there was neither sufficient land nor water to let them stay and take advantage of the agricultural lifestyle. Several families left the area to find a better situation in Oregon, Arizona or Canada.”
By the late 1890s, the problem had grown. Mapleton farm families felt the Springville City Council didn’t care about them or their concerns including problems with roads, ditches, canals and water rights, Harmer noted.
On Sept. 3, 1901, 110 Mapleton adults petitioned Utah County for the right to organize a town.
“By 1911 they had a new recreation center in town, built by public donation. Utah Power and Light Company was granted a franchise to supply electricity to the town by 1913, and a new water system was developed by 1918,” Harmer said. “In 1930 the town celebrated the establishment of a new culinary water system.”
On April 1, 1948, the town of Mapleton was officially incorporated as a city.
Lack of water, especially in drought years, ditches, canals, size of building lots, maintenance of roads, a shortage of recreation programs, and lack of a sewage system, still plague the city and challenge the local inhabitants, according to Harmer.
Mapleton has had a few stores and small industries since the 1890s, but it has never had any large stores or shopping malls. There is little industry to provide jobs and a tax base to help the community deal adequately with its problems. Its money comes from the property taxes and with the larger homes and properties in the area that appears to be enough for residents.
While considered a “bedroom community,” Mapleton has the wealthiest residents of any town in Utah County.
According to the Census Bureau, the average household income in 2000 was $88,504, in 2010 it was $96,485 and by 2017 it rose to $109,356 a year.
It appears the community wants to keep Mapleton a small farming community. Many lot sizes range for half of an acre to an acre or more, and in the southeast part of the city, lot sizes are to be no smaller than 2 acres.