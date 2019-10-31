Almost one year after becoming the first fire chief for the Mapleton Fire Department, Nick Glasgow has worked hard to improve staffing, training and certification requirements for the city firefighters.
But he believes his proudest accomplishment so far has been finding an app that reduced emergency response time by more than a minute and a half.
“We were the first agency in Utah County to use this and it was so successful in Mapleton that the entire county now uses it,” he said.
When someone calls 911 and reports a fire, the I Spy Fire app allows first responders to receive notifications and alerts from dispatchers during the emergency call.
The Mapleton Police Department was the first public safety organization to start using the app in Utah at Glasgow’s request.
“If you could cut a minute and a half off of every single 911 response in the state just by embracing technology, that’s a no-brainer,” he said.
He had used a similar app during his time serving as fire captain paramedic at the Riverside County Fire Department in southern California. Now, the I Spy Fire app is used by dispatchers and fire departments across Utah County.
“I am proud that it started right here in our little town,” Glasgow said.
He started volunteering at the fire department near Riverside, California, when he was 14 years old and worked on an ambulance at age 18. He was hired as a full-time firefighter and paramedic at 25.
After moving to Utah with his wife in 2018, he landed the position as the first paid full-time fire chief for Mapleton.
“It’s an awesome community to work for an awesome group of people I get to work with,” Glasgow said. “I’ve had to stretch and grow and I’ve been right and I’ve been wrong. It’s been a real fun ride and we’ve really enjoyed it.”
One of his first decisions was to combine the city’s Fire Department and EMS department. He hired one full-time leader, 18 part-time firefighters and retained more than 50 volunteer EMS and firefighters to keep the ambulance and rescue truck staffed 24 hours a day.
“When I first was hired, we had pagers and when a call came in, we just hoped for good timing and good luck and we paged everybody and whoever came, came,” Glasgow said. “Now, we actually have people who are on call every day.”
Even in a town with 11,000 people, Glasgow stated most firefighter volunteers leave the city during the day to work other jobs. That makes it hard to recruit volunteers when people need to go to work away from the area.
The average volunteer with no experience needs at least two years of training to be fully certified and ready to respond, he added. Finding balance means being creative about scheduling the volunteers during the evening after work.
“What we tend to do in Mapleton is be realistic that we’re not going to be able to be 100% volunteer fire department with no jobs in town. It’s just not going to work,” Glasgow said. “Our full-time, our part-time and our volunteers have really stepped up to the plate to make Mapleton safer.”
Drawing on experiences from California, Glasgow also helped collect $37,000 in grants and received another $30,000 in cost reimbursement for using equipment and employees to respond to wildfires in other areas of the county.
Improving the safety rating by insurance industry advisory company Insurance Services Office was another accomplishment recognized in 2018.
Every five years, ISO collects information on city fire protection efforts in communities throughout the United States and assigns each community a safety score. Class 1 represents superior property fire protection, and Class 10 means the fire protection program doesn’t meet ISO’s minimum criteria.
The Fire Department ranked as a Class 5 when Glasgow was hired. Now the Mapleton Fire Department ranks as Class 3, according to an evaluation last year.
The higher ranking means home insurance rates will likely lower in January 2020.
“Little by little, we’re safer than we’ve been,” he said. “It shows you the strides we’ve been making as this little town to really do what we need to do to make our citizens safe.”