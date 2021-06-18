Residents of Mapleton are currently on a boil order, and advised to use bottled water or to boil water before use until further notice.
On Thursday, Mapleton city was notified that samples taken at the city's spring were shown to have Total Coliform and E. coli bacteria present. Following the notice, the city stopped using the springs for drinking water, according to a boil order.
Mapleton uses both spring and well water, and the city's order said only about 5% of the drinking water is currently from the springs, where the bacteria was found.
"We take your health and the quality of our drinking water very seriously and we need to inform each of you of the situation," the boil order says. "Although samples collected at the spring, before chlorine treatment, were present for Total Coliform and E. coli bacteria, samples and chlorine residuals in the distribution system show the water was safe to drink on the days the samples were collected. Since we do not collect Total Coliform and E. coli samples every day, we wanted to let you be aware of the risk."
Residents are asked to use bottled water or boil all water for three minutes before drinking it. This includes uses such as making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparations.
The boil order is in place until further notice, according to the city. The city is set to sample more water, with test results taking one to two days.