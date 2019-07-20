Mapleton’s Pioneer Day event Saturday was small-town celebrating at its best. From the annual parade and breakfast in the park to the evening concert and fireworks, the day was all about community and history.
Hundreds of residents and volunteers who participated are descendants of pioneers who came to Mapleton to farm and build up a community in the 1800s.
Unique to the Mapleton celebration is its mix of a public and private partnership between the city government and The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Mapleton’s local church membership, who all bring the whole thing together.
Every two years the opportunity to put together and run the event is handed off between the three LDS Stakes in the city. This was the second year for the Mapleton West Stake and Lisa James serving as chairman.
James and the various committee’s leadership are extended those assignments as church callings from their LDS Stake Presidency. Each ward is assigned a committee or two and the volunteers for the assignments come from the ward membership.
New this year was the 5K fun run that included runners dressing up in fun attire.
It’s the parade and park filled with games and food that draw the biggest daytime crowds.
The stake presidency even selects who will be the grand marshals of the parade. This year’s grand marshals are Wynn and Marian Everett.
“The parade committee talked to the community and pulled together a bunch of names,” said Joe Nemelka, second counselor in the Mapleton West Stake.
Nemelka said the individuals are overviewed based on their legacy in the community and if they characterize the community of Mapleton.
“They select a few names and they are given to the Stake Presidency, and we talk,” Nemelka said. “This is a great community. It’s been a rough decision. There were several good choices.
Nemelka added, “There is a small-town feel, and their (Everett’s) story is true to the personality of the community."
Both Wynn and Marian Everett’s great-grandparents lived in early Mapleton, then known as Union Bench. They were sent by LDS President Brigham Young to farm sugar beets, peas and corn.
While Marian grew up in Springville, Wynn has lived in Mapleton his entire life.
“We still live on a farm owned by Wynn’s grandfather,” Marian said. “Mapleton has been a wonderful place to live.”
The Everetts have raised four children in the small bedroom community and are now the very proud grandparents of 12.
Marian Everett said it used to be people would live in Springville and take their cattle and sheep to Mapleton and live there in the summers. The land was fertile for growing crops as well.
As for celebrating and parades, Marian Everett said several years ago the Pioneer celebrations included each LDS ward doing everything from the Primary float, the children’s church organization to member families doing family floats.
“It was people helping people,” Marian Everett said.
While the daytime celebrations are sponsored by the LDS stakes at the Mapleton city park, it is the evening concert and fireworks sponsored by the city that brings out thousands of residents and guests.
Saturday evening’s events at the Ira Allen Park included the annual ping pong ball drop from a helicopter. Nearly 15,000 balls are dropped. The balls are numbered, and are randomly selected. Those who had ping pong balls matching the selected numbers went home with a new bicycle.
The night was topped off with a concert by Party Crushers, a national cover band, and the annual fireworks display.