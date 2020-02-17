Julia Hart, a sophomore at Maple Mountain High School, has been in love with the fine arts for as long as she can remember. She finds inspiration in just about every art form there is, whether it’s acting, singing, drawing or animating.
She loves art so much that she doesn’t even have a favorite artist.
“I just love everything,” Hart said.
Hart was one of nearly two dozen high school students throughout Utah honored at the State Capitol on Wednesday for being finalists in a Senate Visual Arts Scholarship Competition.
Hart placed third in the contest and earned a $1,000 educational scholarship for her pencil-drawing rendition of a portrait of Chief Three Horses photographed by Edward S. Curtis. Curtis took the portrait of the Sioux Lakota warrior as part of a project to document Native American culture in the United States, and Hart wanted to honor this culture.
“I feel like it’s super foundational,” Hart said about Indigenous culture and history, a topic she was learning about in a class around the time she sketched the 9x12 picture that now hangs on a wall at the Capitol. “Not only to Utah, but also the United States.”
Hart isn’t the only one in her family with a passion for art. One of her older brothers is a photography major at Brigham Young University and one of her sisters is getting a master’s degree in art history from the University of California at Riverside. And her mom, Cynthia Hart, is her singing teacher.
Hart said she is particularly inspired by chiaroscuro, a drawing and painting technique used to create a sense of dimension by juxtaposing light and dark shades.
One example of this technique, Hart said, is the painting “Girl with a Pearl Earring” by 16th century Dutch artist Johannes Vermeer.
Hart finds support for her love of art outside the home, as well. She said an art teacher at Mapleton Junior High “definitely was a big influence” in getting her to pursue drawing.
“He taught me a lot,” she said.
She has also learned a lot from her high school art teacher, who she described as “super supportive and just totally enthusiastic about everything,” as well as Ryan Brown, the director of the Masters Academy of Art in Springville.
While Hart said she wishes there were more art classes offered in public education, she makes up for this by taking online classes and signing up for out-of-school programs. Next year, she plans on taking an animation course at the Advanced Learning Center in Salem.
Where does Hart find the motivation to pursue an art project?
“Definitely a lot of my inspiration comes from things that I can relate to,” she said. “So like books or movies or TV shows.”
She loves “Coco,” a 2017 Pixar animated film about a boy in Santa Cecilia, Mexico, who aspires to be a musician despite a lack of support from his family. She likes the movie’s concept of pursuing dreams.
The high school sophomore said she plans on pursuing a career in animation and hopes to work at Pixar herself some day.
Animation is inspiring to her because it consists of “all these people with different talents coming together to create something really powerful,” said Hart.
“I just like how much it inspires people,” she said.