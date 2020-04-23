Cities in south Utah County that rely on volunteer firefighters and emergency medical services, or EMS, practitioners to keep their communities safe praised a new bill that would make volunteer first responders who contract COVID-19 on-duty eligible for workers’ compensation.
On April 16, during a special legislative session on called in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Utah House and Senate both passed House Bill 3007, which would amend the state Workers’ Compensation Act in order to presume coverage for any volunteer first responder or health care provider “who claims to have contracted COVID-19 during the performance of the first responder’s duties as a first responder.”
Rep. Francis Gibson, R-Mapleton, who sponsored H.B. 3007, said smaller and rural communities in Utah rely on first responders who are exclusively volunteers.
“They do get paid when they are on a call,” Gibson said on April 16, “but ... that is the only time that they do get paid.”
The legislation is a big deal for fire and public safety departments in the county that are almost entirely staffed by volunteers.
According to Ryan Baum, Spanish Fork’s deputy chief overseeing EMS services, each of the city’s 34 firefighters work as volunteers on an on-call basis. When they aren’t responding to a fire, car accident or other incident, they are working their day jobs.
“Every one of them carries a pager and is on call 24/7 to respond to as many calls (and) support as many things as they can,” Baum said in an interview on Wednesday.
Baum said he supported H.B. 3007 and “the idea of being able to provide that safety net for our volunteer first responders.”
“It will make a huge impact,” Baum said about the bill. “Knowing that they can be covered when they’re volunteering their time ... and had to miss out on their full-time employment for something they do as essentially a really cool hobby, is very important to us.”
Mapleton Fire Chief Nicholas Glasgow said his department is “extremely grateful” that the Legislature passed H.B. 3007.
“We are especially thankful for House Majority Leader Francis Gibson, from Mapleton, for sponsoring this Bill to protect all Fire and EMS workers who are on the front lines,” Glasgow said in a text message.
Glasgow said the Mapleton Fire Department is a combination of paid and volunteer firefighters and EMS workers and that presumed workers’ compensation for volunteers “allows our dedicated crews to focus on serving those in need without fear of the severe financial hardships that could result with being infected with the COVID-19 virus while working the front lines.”
“Statewide dedicated crews are putting themselves in harms way each and every day,” said Glasgow. “Worker’s compensation presumptions like this ensure that those who serve us all will not be forgotten in their time of need.”
Glasgow added that he hopes Utah will continue supporting volunteer first responders even after the pandemic passes, noting that they are always at an “increased risk due to the toxic exposures we face daily.”
“I am hopeful that workers compensation presumption continues to be strengthened in Utah after this pandemic to protect all first responders from the pandemic that never goes away, which is fire fighter job-related cancers and illnesses,” he said.
Mapleton is taking additional measures to keep first responders safe during the pandemic. Police Chief John Jackson said that if any police officer contracted, it would be assumed it happened during an on-duty incident.
H.B. 3007 still needs to be signed by Gov. Gary Herbert before becoming law. The House sent the bill to Herbert’s office on Wednesday.