MAPLETON — A minivan carrying an Alpine woman and four children collided with a Union Pacific train on Wednesday afternoon, but all survived the crash.
The minivan had barely entered the crossing, the front 6 inches or so of the vehicle exposed, when the train arrived, said Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Utah County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
"She was hurt pretty badly" but was expected to live, Cannon said of the driver. The children, all younger than 10, suffered minor injuries. All occupants were wearing seat belts.
The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. at 7100 South and 2400 East near Mapleton. Cannon said authorities aren't certain why the van had entered the crossing, which is marked with stop signs and railroad crossing paint on the pavement.
"Another 6 inches and it could have been a lot worse," Cannon said.
He said visibility should not have been a problem. Plus, he said, "it's clearly posted." He said a man was seriously injured there about a year ago at the same spot.