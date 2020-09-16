Out of three fires burning in southern Utah County, two of them are shrinking.
Containment on the William Fire is at 45% with 4,346 acres burned while the Ether Hollow Fire is 86% contained with 849 acres burned.
While some look at containment percentages as a way of seeing where a fire stands in terms of control, containment numbers only reflect how much of the fire has been surrounded by a containment line.
In the case of the William Fire and the Ether Hollow fires, 100% containment is difficult due to the rugged terrain. Because of this, crews have begun to implement a confinement strategy.
Fire public information officer Dana Harris explained what a confinement strategy is and how it is used in rugged terrain to help ensure suppression in the event that fires see any movement.
“Crews will look at a ridge that is a ways back with finer fuels or a road,” Harris said. "There are several roads that the firefighters have identified so when the fire moves, or if it does, they have identified where they can take suppression actions when it gets there.”
Helicopter buckets are being used on those hard to reach areas. Crews are also being flown in when needed but fire activity is still expected to be minimal.
With the weekend approaching and another cold front in the forecast, crews are preparing to see winds coming into the area which could spur additional fire activity. Lower temperatures could have the opposite effect. Harris called it a balancing act.
For the Goshen Fire, burning to the west of Santaquin, containment is at 38% with 396 acres burned. The fire was also human-caused by target practice, similar to the other fires.
With certain fire activity slowing, Harris added that a season-ending event is expected in autumn. This normally includes a long rainstorm or snow that will stop fires still smoldering in rugged terrain.
After a busy fire season in the state and in northern Utah, Harris said crews are looking forward to the needed precipitation.