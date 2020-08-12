The Nebo School District Board of Education voted Wednesday to approve a dollar-amount property tax increase while keeping the rate the same during a Truth in Taxation public hearing held at the Nebo School District Administrative Offices in Spanish Fork.
Under the increase, the owner of a $326,000 home who paid about $949 in school district property taxes last year will pay about $1,071 this year, an approximately $122 increase.
Owners of a similarly valued commercial property, meanwhile, would see their property tax bill go up from over $1,725 to about $1,947, an increase of approximately $222.
The increase only will apply to the portion of property taxes paid to the Nebo School District, which is 75%, while the rest goes to the county, cities, the Central Utah Water Conservancy District and state and local assessing fees.
Though the dollar-amount home and business owners will pay is going up, the rate will remain the same as the 2019 rate, 0.008749, Nebo School District spokesperson Lana Hiskey told the Daily Herald on Aug. 4, which is the lowest property tax rate the district has had in 10 years.
“(Some residents are) concerned that we’ve raised the taxes, but we have not as far as Nebo School District,” said Hiskey. “We’re just keeping the rate the same. However, their assessed (property) value is going up.”
The Nebo School District wrote in a post explaining the increase that it would generate more than $2 million in “operating funds” to help the district “deliver both at-school and remote learning opportunities to students” and “help soften the financial impact of providing an exceptional educational experience for our students plus assist with other expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“Due to COVID-19, offering multiple learning environments is necessary for our students but is certainly a more expensive instructional model,” the school district wrote on its website.
“I won’t sit up here and say your property taxes are not increasing,” board member Rick Ainge said Wednesday. “Because they are. Your property values increased … (and) we don’t have any control over that. That’s done by the county assessor.”
Some Utah County residents who live in the Nebo School District boundaries voiced concern with the dollar-amount increase.
Dan Okerlund, of Mapleton, said he moved to Utah from California and was surprised at the property tax rates he pays here.
“I was a little bit shocked at the property tax rates in Utah,” Okerlund said, “and then I noticed that by far the biggest percentage of the tax rate is the Nebo School District.”
Albert Harmer, who lives in Mapleton and rents property in Springville, questioned the idea of a tax increase during a public health crisis and an economic downturn.
“People are struggling out there,” Harmer told the school board.
Ainge said he appreciated public input and that the board was “sympathetic with any hardships or any issues that the actions and decisions that we as a board have (placed) on you (the public).”
“We do like to hear about it,” he said. “And we do appreciate you being a part of our meetings.”
Board Member Scott Card said he felt the public notice posted by the county was “a little deceptive” since it didn’t clarify that the property tax rate would not be increasing.
“I think a lot of these folks that came here tonight to speak to us would have not had quite the heartburn if the percentage would have been accurate on that tax notice,” Card said.
The two other school districts in Utah County, Alpine School District and Provo City School District, both approved property tax increases during separate Truth in Taxation hearings held on Tuesday.
On Aug. 4, the Spanish Fork City Council voted unanimously to raise the city property tax rate to 0.0012, meaning the average homeowner would pay about $44 more to the city than they paid in 2019.