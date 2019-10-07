Utah Highway Patrol is on site of a fatal crash Monday afternoon near Benjamin.
According to information from the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred near 7845 S. 5600 West in unincorporated Utah County near West Mountain and Benjamin.
Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Utah County Sheriff's Office spokesman, confirmed at least one fatality. The road, also called State Route 147, is closed in both directions at the crash site.
This is a breaking news situation and more information will be provided as it becomes available.