Utah County Sheriff’s Office detectives recovered a body Sunday evening from Payson Canyon near The Grotto.
“We believe it is the body of Craig Edwin Nielsen, 48, of Payson, missing since he was last seen on 9/30/20,” said Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Sheriff’s spokesman. “Positive ID yet to be made.”
Nielsen’s pickup truck was found near The Grotto Trailhead in Payson Canyon on Oct. 1.
Cannon said, Nielsen may have been hunting and has not been to work or otherwise seen or heard from.
Utah County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue searched the area and rescue used a technical rigging system to bring the body off the mountain
Cannon said the body is with the state coroner’s office and will have more information later Monday.