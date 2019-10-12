Scott and Amelia Dumas are not your typical farmers. He works a day job and then farms into the late evening hours. Amelia works on the farm and plans year-long for the annual Country Farm Fest.
The Dumas family, whose 11-acre farm in Payson is called a Country Farm, has hosted the fest for the last 13 years.
The event is kid- and family-friendly with all kinds of activities, games and produce for sale. Amelia Dumas particularly likes to grow heirloom type pumpkins and gourds, like the green and orange warty pumpkins.
With lots of things to do, it’s hard to pick where to start first.
After a hayride and visit to the petting zoo, Stephanie Perez, Haiven Martinez and Mykena Craine played a round of pumpkin checkers, then they were off to see some more animals.
“We were looking for something to do,” Perez said. “It’s cheap, fun activities that helps us carry on tradition with the kids. The kids loved the piglets.”
Martinez, 2 years-old, was excited to say he won a prize and some candy at the fishing pond.
A Country Farm has the feel of a New England or Victorian barn festival, which is what Amelia Dumas has always wanted.
The gourds and pumpkins are sold in the red barn that is decorated for the holidays with everything from scarecrows to Christmas trees.
“This is where we live, it’s our working farm,” she said. “We grow all the gourds and potatoes.”
They also sell a variety of other items and vegetables in the barn. During the festival they have hot popcorn, cotton candy and in the evening they’re barbecuing hamburgers and hot dogs for purchase.
“Amelia used to paint pumpkins,” Scott Dumas said. “And that is how the festival started.”
On a typical day during the festival the farm might see as many as 1,000 guests all wanting to ride the ponies, traverse the kid-sized corn maze or just pick out one of hundreds of pumpkins to carve.
Amelia Dumas, according to Scott Dumas, even had to change the county laws to have the festival. Fourteen years ago they didn’t have a small gathering permit in the county, just one for large gatherings. It’s difficult to tell how many people are visiting the farm at any given time during the festival, but it’s more like a come-and-go event.
It’s not necessarily a money maker, Scott Dumas said, but it is the family’s gift to the community.
Swayzie Dean, 3 years-old, was excited to show off her trick-or-treat craft bag she made and said she met some pigs.
“I rode a horse and it was just fun,” Swayzie Dean said.
The cost for individual activities range from 50 cents to $3. A special pass card is available for $10 that gives guests a choice of the numerous activities available.
It may be a little tricky getting to the farm, Amelia Dumas said, but follow the detour and festival directional signs and it will be easy to find.
The festival continues from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 18-20 at 4058 W. 9600 South. Visit their website at https://acountryfarm.com, or call at (801) 465-7695.
Parking is free and provided as guests enter the farm. For those in wheelchairs, be aware there is gravel to contend with.