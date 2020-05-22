Nearly every aspect of Betsy Ferguson Eckton’s life over the past three decades has been focused on doing two things: educating and serving underprivileged communities in Utah and across the globe.
Eckton, who is retiring this year, celebrated 29 years in various roles with the Nebo School District on Wednesday and was honored with a drive-by parade at Wilson Elementary in Payson, where she has spent four years as an instructional coach helping teachers refine their instructing methods and grow professionally.
And that’s only half of Eckton’s job. The other half, she said, has been as a gifted and talented specialist for Nebo School District who developed curricula and instructional techniques for students of all abilities.
Throughout her decades as an educator, Eckton has made it a goal to work with Title I schools, which are institutions that receive federal funding to accommodate low-income students.
“I love working with populations who have a need,” Eckton said on Thursday. “And so I’ve always worked in Title I schools, I’ve always worked with ESL populations. I feel like there is a need for gifted (student programs), particularly in Title I schools where there are lower SES, lower socioeconomic status (students) … and I just believe that there’s so much good that can be done.”
Past colleagues and supervisors drove around the Wilson Elementary parking lot on Thursday, honking and waving to celebrate Eckton, who they described as a dedicated and warm hearted employee, while still practicing social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Nobody walks as fast as Betsy or talks as fast as Betsy or works as fast as Betsy,” said former Westside Elementary Principal Susan Huff, who hired Eckton as a fifth grade teacher at the Springville elementary school. “She’s just hard to keep up with.”
Huff liked Eckton so much that she brought the fifth grade teacher with her when she transferred to Santaquin Elementary.
“As her boss and as a leader, one of the things I appreciated most about her is that she could hold up the mirror for me and … point out things that I couldn’t see in my leadership that she could see that I needed to know,” said Huff. “It’s a really dangerous place to be if you don’t have people that can help you to see things that you can’t see.”
In addition to knowing “how to solve problems” and having a “great sense of humor,” the retired principal said Eckton “spends a lot of time making other people make good.”
“She’s about helping other people develop and making them look great,” Huff said.
“She’s kind of someone everybody knows,” said Karen Kidd, the Title I coordinator for Wilson Elementary who helped organize the drive-by parade for her retiring colleague. “She’s a rock star.”
Working with underfunded schools in Utah County is only one of the ways Eckton has dedicated her time and work to helping others. She’s traveled around the world — from West Africa to Nepal to South America — to build schools and work on other education-related humanitarian projects with nonprofits.
“She’s always wanted to serve those who are marginalized, those who are in the lower socioeconomic status of things,” said her husband, Darin Eckton, who is the department chair of Utah Valley University’s Student Leadership and Success Studies.
Reflecting on 29 years of work in various roles with Nebo School District — teacher, Title I staff developer and instructional coach, to name a few — Eckton said retiring was a bittersweet feeling.
“It’s a part of my heart and part of my identity that seems to be saying goodbye at this point,” said Eckton, who turned 50 this year. “And so that’s a tough thing.”
When asked about her decision to stay with the same school district for nearly the entirety of her career, Eckton said there was no place she’d rather work.
“Nebo is an incredible place, and it’s all incredible because of people,” she said. “The people here care deeply and, because of that, they make amazing things happen. And I think that that is in and of itself an amazing thing, that you can have this many people give their all.”