Local outdoor enthusiasts will be holding a fall festival on Saturday at the popular Four Bay trail system in Payson Canyon to showcase the fall colors in the area.
The vibrant yellows, oranges and reds with sparks of lingering greenery are present throughout the treetops and plant life, and will only last a few short weeks. One such local resident, Darce Trotter, hopes to take advantage of this colorful window as an opportunity to showcase the beauty of the area this time of year — something that was evaded last fall due to the fires that took place.
“Four Bay is definitely a gem,” Trotter said. “The reason we put together a fall festival is because the leaves are changing and the temperatures are cooling. It is one of our favorite times of the year up there.”
Trotter said that he, along with many “Friends of Four Bay,” as they call themselves, would like to invite locals to see what is in their very own backyard.
“While we have a network of friends we have met up there both summer and winter — hikers, trail runners, mountain bikers, snowshoers, skiers, and winter Fat Bikers — we know a majority of our locals are not aware of Four Bay,” Trotter said. “We want this event to show off this gem of Payson to our local citizens as a year around recreation area.”
Trotter also said that he along with the trail system creator, Carey Pierce would like to hold events like these to promote responsible trail use in the area.
“Four Bay takes in Payson City, U.S. Forest Service and multiple private landowners,” Trotter said. “These individuals and organizations have a stake in the long term preservation of these precious and disappearing resources, and we want to do what we can to maintain these open spaces.”
The Four Bay Forever Fall Festival is for mountain bikers, runners and hikers, and is free to the public. Event organizers recommend that attendees use the Walker Flat Parking area by the natural gas station, just below the three-mile marker, with an alternative of the forest service gate, halfway between Walker Flat and the Maple Dell parking lot. The Maple Dell parking lot, organizers say, should only be used for entry-level cyclists and families with small children, and is a mile or more away from the Four Bay area.
“This is not a race or anything similar.” Trotter said. “Our hope is not to have 300 people show up at once and ask ‘which way do I go,’ but rather people coming at different times throughout the day. The only scheduled items are hamburgers and hot dogs at noon and a raffle at 3 p.m. This is our first try at this,and we don't know for sure what kind of response we will get, but we’ll roll with how it turns out.”
The event is scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
For continued updated information until the festival, go to the “#4bay4ever Friends Of Four Bay” Facebook page.