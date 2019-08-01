A man was arrested Sunday after leading law enforcement on a chase via both care and foot near Payson.
Nicholas Gene King, 42, from Riverton, was booked into the Utah County Jail Sunday on 18 charges, including aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault targeting law enforcement, aggravated assault with serious injury, possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to respond to officer's signal to stop, DUI, reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and driving with a denied license.
King encountered law enforcement Sunday while Utah County Sheriff's Deputies were directing traffic in Payson Canyon while investigating a motorcycle crash. The road was partially blocked, and officers were allowing one lane of traffic to proceed at a time, according to a press release from UCSO.
King was stopped, talking to a deputy when he suddenly drove off, according to the press release.
"The deputy had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit by the car as the driver fled," the press release said. "A Payson Police sergeant was in the path of this driver and had to run to avoid being hit by this driver."
A pursuit ensued, and King failed to stop when a deputy further up the road attempted to get the driver to stop. The passenger door opened several times when the car slowed, the release said, and it appeared the female passenger was attempting to get out of the car.
The woman ended up jumping out of the car while it was traveling 40 mph in Payson, the release said, and sustained serious injures, according to the release. She later told deputies she asked King to let her out of the car, he would slow down, then when she opened the door he would speed back up and laugh at her.
After this, King abandoned the car and fled on foot. Deputies found him hiding under a flatbed trailer and took him into custody.
Deputies later discovered the car King was driving had been stolen earlier that day, according to the police report, and found drug paraphernalia when they searched the car.
King has at least four previous incidences of fleeing from law enforcement, the press release says, and spent time in prison for a similar incident in Payson in 2017.
"King is also on parole and the Utah Department of Adult Probation & Parole has placed a hold on him in jail pending an order to show cause hearing," the release said.
Bail for King is set at $100,000 cash or bond.