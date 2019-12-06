A 23-year-old male was killed in Payson late Thursday night after the car he was driving crashed into a power pole, according to a Payson City Police Department press release.
Payson Fire and Rescue responded to reports of an accident and extricated the driver from the “severely damaged” vehicle. The man was transported to Mountain View Hospital and died from his injuries shortly after, the press release says.
Police say there is no indication that impairment played a role in the accident, but preliminary observations indicate that speed was a factor.
Payson police are not releasing the man’s identity pending notification of his family.
A 23-year-old male passenger was in the vehicle at the time of the accident. Police did not say whether he was injured.
The Utah County Accident Reconstruction team also responded to the accident, which occurred near 800 S. Main St. at around 11:59 p.m., the press release says.
This story will be updated as more information is made available.