A handful of parks, arts and recreation projects are coming to Payson after the projects received approval from the city officials on Wednesday.
During its public meeting on Wednesday, the Payson City Council voted unanimously to approve seven mini-grant applicant requests and four city project requests ranging from a dog park to two murals to brighten up the south Utah County city.
The funding recommendations, all of which were approved by the city council, came from the city’s Parks, Arts, Recreation and Culture (PARC) Tax Committee, which is composed of five voting members and four non-voting members.
The funding awarded for mini-grant applications totals just under $50,000 while the four city projects were awarded $198,418.
Tara Makin, a voting member of the PARC Tax Committee, told the city council that the committee recommended funding for two murals, including one that would be completed by the Payson Mural Project and would cost $1,500.
While the city is still considering locations for the mural, Makin said it could potentially go on the side of a cinder block bathroom on the north side of Memorial Park.
Makin said the Payson Mural Project has already put a mural up across from Nebo Peaks Cycles “and it looks awesome.”
“So we would like to have them do another one,” Makin said.
The second mural would go on the north side of Huish Theatre and would cost $3,000. When Councilman Doug Welton asked why the second mural would be double the cost, Makin said it would be larger and thus would cost more to design and paint.
“People love to go to places just to have their picture taken in front of a mural, and I think that would help bring people to downtown Payson, too,” she said. “Because the kids travel all over just to get a good picture to put on Insta or Snapchat.”
The Huish Performing Arts and Cultural Education Center also requested $5,000 for LED lights to put in the theater and was granted the full funding.
The largest dollar-amount mini-grant, which totaled $23,820, was awarded to replace damaged benches outside the Peteetneet Museum and for People Preserving Peteetneet to fund an architectural rendering of remodeled bathrooms at the museum.
“The benches that are there are made out of aluminum, and I guess the skateboarders hop on them, and so the aluminum just didn’t hold up, and they were vandalized and ruined,” Makin told the city council. “So they’ve actually been removed and they would like to put some benches back.”
The PARC Tax Committee and Payson City Council turned down one mini-grant applicant request, which was a $10,000 request from the Starbright Dance ballet school that would go toward scholarships. According to Makin, “Scholarships are not included in PARC tax revenue that can be awarded.”
As for city projects, the city council approved putting $116,818 toward a parking lot near the Forebay trail system. The funding came from a $150,000 Outdoor Recreation Grant from the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development, Makin said.
The city council also approved a $63,000 request from the city to build a dog park in the neighborhood north of Spring Lake Elementary.
“We figured that will be a great amenity for Payson,” said Makin. “Spanish Fork has one and it’s used all the time. And people have been requesting that.”
The two other city projects funded on Wednesday were a $9,000 request to build shade awnings at the Payson City Pool and a $9,300 request to line Main Street with flower-filled planters.
Three city project requests were denied on Wednesday, including a $25,000 request for batting cages at the Gene Hillman Recreational Complex, a $40,000 request for backstop extensions at the same complex and an $82,000 request for a ballpark pavilion.