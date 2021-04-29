Payson announced this week that it is rolling out a new brand “that builds on our heritage and plans for the future” of the small south Utah County city.
As part of the new branding effort, Payson will take on the slogan “Home to Adventure” — a reference to the various recreational and outdoor activities throughout the city — moving away from the current slogan of “Experience the Many Layers.”
“Along with being a gateway to the Nebo Loop and outdoor recreation opportunities, Payson offers adventures in business, education — with our future UVU/MTECH campus and culinary arts program downtown,” the city wrote about the branding effort.
As part of the rollout, Payson is hosting a “Home to Adventure” scavenger hunt that begins on Saturday and ends on June 18, which the city described as an opportunity to “experience Payson’s spirit of adventure.”
The scavenger hunt can be accessed using Eventzee, a mobile app that creates custom smartphone-based scavenger hunts and other virtual events.
Residents will compete by earning points by completing various tasks. For example, a participant that takes a video of themselves experiencing one of Payson’s “outdoor adventures” will earn 200 points, while someone who finds the Little Shawny bike trail and takes a picture of the trail marker will earn 150 points.
The scavenger hunt also will feature tasks related to the south Utah County city’s history and heritage. One of the tasks, worth 100 points, will be to visit the Peteetneet Museum and take a picture of a nail made in the 19th century at a Payson nail factory that was the first in the western U.S.
The scavenger hunt will include various prizes, such as a "side-by-side" UTV, a tent trailer and a recumbent bicycle. Whoever earns the most points will win the tent trailer, while everyone who earns 1,500 points or more will be entered into a drawing to win the side-by-side UTV and other prizes.
“This should be a fun event,” the city said about the scavenger hunt. “This will also introduce those outside of Payson to the many adventures in Payson. Please invite your friends to join the scavenger hunt.”
To access the “Home to Adventure” scavenger hunt, residents can download the Eventzee app and use the code “Adventure.”
The city will hold a celebration event at 10 a.m. on June 19 at Payson City Memorial Park to announce the scavenger hunt winners and unveil the new city branding. For more information about the event, visit http://www.facebook.com/events/3880967775352046.