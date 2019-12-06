The Payson City Council voted unanimously Wednesday evening to appoint Blair Warner to a temporary position on the Payson Planning Commission.
Warner served on the planning commission for eight years until September 2017, according to commission agenda minutes.
The temporary appointment came after the resignation of commissioner Adam Billings. “We thank (Billings) for his service, but he has tendered that resignation, Payson Mayor Bill Wright said in Wednesday’s meeting.
Warner will hold the position until April, when the position will be filled permanently.
Wright, who nominated Warner, said he had considered three “very, very good candidates,”but that he ultimately felt Warner would be best fit for the fill-in position given his previous experience.
The two other candidates were Dennis Davis and Cary Stockwell. Stockwell ran for Payson City Council earlier this year.
Councilman Brian Hulet said he wished the mayor had provided information about the candidates before the council made a decision, but ultimately voted in favor of appointing Warner.
Warner has an M.P.A. in public administration from Brigham Young University and a B.S. in speech from Utah State University, according to his LinkedIn page. He was the director of BYU’s information technology office from October 2013 to June 2017.