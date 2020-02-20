The Payson City Council voted on Wednesday to help the company that runs the city’s recycling collection and disposal program cover dumping costs.
The city council voted unanimously to contribute an additional 28 cents per customer billing account to help Republic Services cover recycling disposal fees that “have skyrocketed” nationwide, according to the resolution the council voted on.
Republic Services Manager of Municipal Services and Government Affairs Reece DeMille told the city council and Mayor Bill Wright that the company is struggling to keep up with the “tipping” costs that come with disposing of recyclable items.
Data from the Environmental Research and Educational Foundation shows that tipping fees in the United States rose 5.2% between 2018 and 2019. The national average tipping fee was $55.36 per ton of recyclable materials or waste.
Councilman Brett Christensen said the city council needed “to understand the markets there” and help the recycling company keep up with demands, even if that means have the city help pay for it.
“I don’t want them to go under over something like this,” Christensen said. “It’s definitely not helping their bottom line.”
Currently, Payson residents who use the recycling service pay $8.14 a month to the city, which brings in just over $17,842 in monthly revenue, according to a spreadsheet presented before the council.
Of this revenue, about $17,229 goes toward the total charge for Republic Services, meaning the city has $613 left over in monthly revenue, or 28 cents per billing account. With the council’s vote on Tuesday, this leftover revenue will now go to Republic Services to help cover tipping fees.
Even with the 28 cent increase, Republic Services will struggle with paying for disposal.
"We are losing $4,000 of that $17,000 (a month) that we had not planned on losing since the start of this contract," DeMille said.
An additional 85 cents would be needed for the costs to be fully covered, he said, which would have to come from raising rates paid by Payson residents.
“There is little wiggle room for the city to assist without raising rates on the residents,” Payson City Manager David Tuckett wrote in a request to the city council.
But increasing rates that residents pay before the city goes through its budgeting process in July and “switching it up midstream” would not be ideal, Christensen said, and would require the city to re-open the opt-out process for the recycling program.
“I know the council is hesitant to increase rates mid-season right here on our recycling,” Tuckett said.
Wright suggested that the city agree to pay 28 cents per billing account now and raise rates paid by residents when the city discusses its budget later this year. Councilman Brian Hulet agreed that this was the best option.
“We haven’t (ever) raised our portion,” said Tuckett. “I don’t think we have since we’ve started,” Tuckett said.
Payson’s five-year contract with Republic Services will end in approximately 17 months, according to Tuckett. There are 2,192 Payson households that use the service.