Payson fire crews are responding to a brush fire on West Mountain as of Wednesday evening.
Payson Fire posted on Facebook just before 8 p.m. Wednesday that it has been assisting with structure protection of the Brigham Young University observatory on the top of West Mountain.
A brush fire started on the west side of the mountain and ran up toward the observatory, the Facebook post said.
Utah Fire Info currently lists the West Mountain fire as being 100 acres in size. No cause of the fire is listed on the website.
Crews are also responding to a house fire at 675 S. 400 West in Payson, according to a Facebook post from the Payson Police Department. People are asked to avoid the area.
Crews from Salem, Santaquin and Spanish Fork Fire Departments were also assisting.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.