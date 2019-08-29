It’s a warm, Sunday evening at Memorial Park in Payson, and 56-year-old Kyle Gay sits on the front row bench and waits.
Music surrounds him. The sound of rhythmic percussion, twirling flutes, horns, woodwinds all coming together in perfect harmony fill his ears, and he’s ready.
Still, he waits. Soon, it will be his turn to lead the band.
Then, it happens.
The announcer introduces Gay, then helps him up to the stage. And with his own baton in hand, Gay waves his arms, leading the Payson City Band in a song, just as he has done for nearly 30 years.
Gay has Down syndrome, and according to older sister and care-giver, Nina Carter, he has always loved music.
“For as long as I can remember, Kyle has loved music, and loved going to the Sunday concerts at Memorial Park,” Carter said. “He has taught himself how to play the trumpet and trombone, and has a really good sense of the beat and melody. He would often lead the music in elder’s quorum in church, and would almost always choose his favorite song, ‘Praise to the Man.’”
It was because of the time spent conducting in his class with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that Gay got the opportunity to lead the city band, according to long-standing band member, Colleen Wilson.
“Kyle was in the same LDS ward as the band director at the time, Roger Holt,” Wilson said. “They were in priesthood meeting, and Roger needed someone to lead the music. He saw Kyle sitting on the front row, and asked him if he’d like to lead. Kyle got up and waved his hands, and everyone loved it. Roger asked him if he’d like to lead the band in a number at the concert in the park, and he’s done it ever since.”
Wilson, who has played the flute in the band for over 50 years, and who currently serves as the band secretary, says she enjoys when Gay gets up to conduct.
“When Kyle gets up, we all get excited,” Wilson said. “Sometimes he leads one piece, and sometimes it’s two, but each time he gets up and waves his arms and his baton. We have to pay close attention to the percussionists to keep the beat, but it sure is fun watching him stand up there in his element.”
The Sunday evening concerts have been held since 1909, celebrating 110 years this year. They have been a staple in the community, being held every Sunday evening from July 4 through Labor Day, bringing countless locals and visitors to experience the summertime tradition. Yet, according to Carter and Wilson, Gay is the band’s biggest fan.
“At the concerts, Kyle Wants to shake all our hands,” Wilson said. “I will often see him around town during the off season, and he will ask when the band concerts are.”
But it isn’t just attending the concerts, leading some songs during the summer, or even forging friendships with bandmates on and off the stage that has solidified the cherished conductor’s support for this local treasure. Every year, he donates money he has earned to the band.
According to his older sister, Gay works folding laundry for Central Utah Enterprises in Provo, and earns a small wage. Each year he takes part of his earnings to give to the band that operates mostly on city funds and donations.
“Kyle doesn’t make much money at his job — maybe a few cents for each clothing item he folds,” Carter said. “But he makes sure that each year, he has money to donate to the band.”
The Payson band has one more concert this season at 8 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Park on Main Street in Payson. Each concert is free to the public.