Nadine of Payson was in Virginia with family and four months pregnant when she received the news that her husband had passed away.
“I honestly did not know what to do at that moment,” said Nadine, who was living in Florida at the time. “Being there was really, really hard for me.”
In June, Nadine moved to Payson to find a safe and quiet place to raise her three daughters.
The single mother said her only income at the moment is survivor’s benefits from Social Security. While she wants to work, Nadine said she has no one to take care of her two youngest daughters, who are 2 and 1.
“I really don’t have anyone else to really help me with my kids,” she said. “It’s just me and my girls.”
In the hustle of moving and without an idea of what winters in Utah are like, Nadine said she packed the bare essentials and needs warm winter clothes for her three daughters.
The oldest, who is 6, needs long sleeve shirts, winter pants, hats and shoes. She wears a size 7-8 in girl’s pants and shirts and a size 1 in girl’s shoes.
The 2-year-old also needs long sleeve shirts and winter clothes, as well as a warm onesie. Her sizes are a 3 in toddler’s pants and shirts and a 7 in toddler’s shoes.
The youngest, 1, is in need of thick fleece pants, a long sleeve onesie and warm shirts. She wears a size 12-18 months in pants and shirts and a 3 in infant shoes.
All three of Nadine’s daughters have the same favorite color: pink.In terms of gifts this holiday season, the oldest would love getting L.O.L. Surprise! dolls, a baby doll and play slime. Her favorite books are the Pinkalicious and Fancy Nancy series, as well Pete the Cat books.
The 2-year-old is asking for Skye Paw Patrol toys, magnetic toys and a Marble Run set. As far as books, she would like Skye Paw Patrol books, Elmo books and anything about animals.
The youngest wants a wagon this year, as well as an Activity Cube with beads and turning gears. She would also love to get pop-up, texture and sensory books.
All names of Sub for Santa participants have been changed. To help a family like this one, call the Sub for Santa hotline at (801) 356-6300 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays or visit http://subforsanta.org.