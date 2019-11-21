Firefighters responded to a large residential fire in Payson late Wednesday night, according to a social media post from Payson Fire and Rescue.
The fire started around 11:30 p.m. near 700 S. 600 West, and firefighters found the building mostly engulfed on arrival.
Santaquin Fire Department and Salem Fire Department also responded to the fire, officials reported.
The residents reportedly escaped the fire without injuries, although officials did not disclose the estimated damage of the house. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.