On Aug. 8, Spring Lake in Payson was experiencing a problem with an algal bloom similar to those that have been seen around Utah County the last few years, reported the Mount Nebo District, Utah National Parks Council, BSA.
The apparent algae growth was reported by a local resident, advising people to stay off the lake because it could be harmful to those who fish, canoe, kayak and even swim there.
Utah County Health Department public information officer Ailslyn Tolman said there hasn’t been any official testing on Spring Lake confirming any algae growth. That said, Tolman cautioned residents to be wary of entering or ingesting any body of water that looks or smells like it could be unhealthy.
“The Department of Environmental Quality does water testing, and the Health Department sets guidelines based on those tests,” she said. “Spring Lake is not a body of water that is generally tested by the DEQ, and it hasn’t been tested that I know of, but if residents see what could be an algal bloom, we encourage them to report it to the community.”
According to Tolman and the Utah Department of Environmental Quality website, late summer is algal bloom season. This is due to high nutrient levels, warm water temperatures, and not enough storms or other ways of turning up the water, making the water stagnant. Fertilizer that leaks into the water and pet waste can also cause these blooms. And since not all bodies of water, particularly smaller lakes and ponds like Spring Lake, are tested on a regular basis, it’s important that people planning to recreate in these waters be aware of the signs of an algal bloom.
Tolman said that not all algal blooms look the same, but most will look like an antifreeze or paint spill that sits on top of the water, carrying with it a very unpleasant odor.
If you suspect that algae is growing in water near you, or where you recreate in, Tolman said not to enter it or ingest it, and to keep pets away.
“We may give the official warnings, but it is on you to be aware and keep yourself, your children, pets and neighbors safe,” Tolman said. “We’ve had people who have water skied on infected lakes, and just the mist from the water has caused them to get sick. If you suspect an algal bloom, stay off and inform the public just like the person who reported the bloom on Spring Lake has.”