A teen suspect has been taken into custody and booked on multiple charges in connection with Friday's sledgehammer attack and multiple assault incident in Payson.
In a press release, Payson Police said they were able to identify the suspect through a series of leads provided by the public. Following this, the suspect turned himself into the police without incident at 4 a.m. on Saturday.
The suspect is 17 years old, and as a juvenile, his name is not being released. The suspect was booked into the Slate Canyon Youth Detention center at 5 a.m on Saturday.
The suspect was booked on the following charges: attempted aggravated murder, aggravated assault (two counts), aggravated child abuse (two counts), child abuse (two counts), burglary of a dwelling, obstruction of justice, criminal trespass (two counts) and disorderly conduct.
Payson Police Department would like to extend our sincere gratitude toward all the surrounding law enforcement agencies that responded and assisted in the investigation of this incident," said Sgt. N. Sandoval, who the press release was attributed to. "We would equally like to extend our gratitude to the citizens who aided our investigations by reviewing home video surveillance and relayed any information they felt might aid in finding the suspect in this case."
The incident occurred Friday morning when the suspect was witnessed hitting a man in the head with a sledgehammer. A neighbor woman yelled at the suspect, who then advanced on the woman, who runs a daycare out of her home. The suspect reportedly struck multiple children and an adult with his fists before fleeing the area on foot.
Payson Police requested a shelter in place throughout Payson from 11:40 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. as they searched for the suspect.
The first victim, who was struck with the sledgehammer, remained in critical condition on Saturday in the ICU, according to Payson Police.