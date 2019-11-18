Payson residents wondering if they felt an earthquake Monday morning most likely did.
According to the Payson Fire and Rescue a micro-quake of 1.9 magnitude was felt around 8:10 a.m. It was located 1 kilometer (.621 miles) west of Payson at a depth of 3.2 kilometers.
The location of the quake was in the middle of the old Muir Roberts buildings at 810 W. Utah Ave.
Residents commenting on the Fire and Rescue Facebook page said they also had felt another quake at 2:15 p.m.
According to Mark Hale, earthquake specialist at the University of Utah Seismograph Station, there were six small quakes between 8:10 a.m. and 2:19 p.m. The greatest magnitude was 2.4 at a depth of 7 kilometers at 2:15 p.m. The others range from 1.3 to 1.9 magnitude. There were smaller ones that have yet to be assigned a magnitude.
"It does appear to be ongoing," Hale said. "It gets your attention, but it is not releasing any pressure from the Wasatch Fault like some might believe."
Hale said the depths of the quakes are considered shallow, not like earthquakes in Japan that are 500 kilometers in depth and are caused by oceanic tectonic plates moving.
"We don't have deep quakes," Hale said.
Payson still has a rocky soil with many fruit orchards, but Hale said flat areas in Payson are susceptible to liquefaction and can be felt perhaps more than in the rocks soils. The flat valley areas are part of the ancient Lake Bonneville.
Nothing has been reported as far as damage.”
The Payson Fire and Rescue and Hale said this is a good time to review individual and family preparedness and emergency procedures in case of an incident. Hale also said because it is going into winter, preparedness kits need to be winterized with winter coats, socks, gloves, etc.
For preparedness information visit https://beready.utah.gov.