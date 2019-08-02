The smoky smell of grilling salmon fillets wafted through Memorial Park on Friday afternoon during the 65th annual Payson Salmon Supper.
More than 5,000 people shuffled through the park and waited impatiently in line for a heaping plate of salad, rolls, baked potatoes, corn on the cob and an entire pound of Alaska salmon.
"When it’s perfect, you don’t want to change anything," said city event coordinator Janeen Dean.
Tickets for the event sold out again this year at $16 a plate, and all the money goes back to benefit the city's parks and events.
"We’ve got it down to a science where we can feed about 650 people every half hour," Dean said.
The tradition began in 1954 after a local church leader visited Alaska and brought back salmon for a small church event.
More people attended the dinner each year and eventually the event became a fundraising effort for the leader's Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ward.
"It just became bigger and bigger," Dean said. "Back then, that’s how they raised money for their ward."
When the event became too popular to manage, the church leaders asked Payson City officials to take charge of the dinner.
"It takes a lot of volunteers to pull this off," Dean said, adding that high school extracurricular teams helped shuck corn and wrap potatoes days before the dinner.
The city buys nearly 5,000 pounds of farm-fed salmon from a company in Alaska and started cooking the food at least 24 hours before the event.
Volunteers shut down the street near 200 South and Main Street, spread sand across the ground, dump wood in enormous piles and construct metal trays and supports to cook the salmon.
Firefighters in yellow with Payson Fire and Rescue prepare the fillets and man the grills. The secret ingredient is using apple or cherry wood on the open fire, Dean explained.
"That’s the key to a great salmon," she said.