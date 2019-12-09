The Utah County Sheriff's Office reported three men and a dog are safe after their boat flooded during a storm on Utah Lake early Sunday morning.
The men were duck hunting around 9 a.m. when hail and high winds caused waves to flood their 12-foot duck boat on the lake, according to a press release.
State park officials, search and rescue teams and Payson first responders arrived at the location near Lincoln Beach but failed to find the men after looking for more than an hour.
The men, along with their dog, were able to swim 1,000 yards through 8-foot tall phragmites and chest-deep water to reach the shore without aid, the release stated.
"A responding deputy had the heater in his Tahoe on high," police reported. "The men got to their own vehicles to get warm. The dog, on the other hand, decided it liked the heat and curled up on the front passenger side of the deputy's floor."
The water temperature reportedly reached 36 degrees and the weather had been overcast before the storm, officials reported.
"People should be aware and recognize that when storms come up on Utah Lake conditions can quickly become life threatening," the press release stated. "When adverse weather is possible people should make their way off the lake as soon as possible."
Officials reported the three men and the dog suffered hypothermia but were expected to recover without problems.