The northbound Interstate-15 entrance in Payson near 3200 West could soon see safety improvements as the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is considering installing a raised median.
Eric Rasband, a planning manager for UDOT, told the Payson City Council on Wednesday evening that the transportation department had recorded 32 car crashes, primarily rear-end collisions, over the past decade on the road where the median would be installed.
Twenty of those crashes, Rasband said, could be attributed to "confusion” about whether cars were turning onto the I-15 northbound ramp or onto the adjacent frontage road.
“In the course of our studies in this area, we realized that we have a safety concern,” he told the City Council.
Another issue, according to Rasband, is drivers getting off the freeway and immediately trying to turn onto the frontage road. Adding a raised median would help by providing “a little bit of a visual queue for those drivers” and preventing improper turning.
“Based on that crash experience, we’re proposing to move forward with installing these improvements,” said Rasband.
The planning manager said it would take months for the median to be installed, adding that there was still some design work to be done and that UDOT needed to talk to land owners that would be impacted by the development.
Councilwoman Taresa Hiatt asked what would happen to semi trucks that get off the southbound exit and need to turn onto the frontage road.
“We would expect them to use 600 North and go around the block,” Rasband responded.
Councilman Doug Welton questioned whether that would just move safety concerns to 600 North, where there is already a busy intersection that needs improvements.
“Is there concern about putting big trucks on that road?” Welson asked.
Rasband said there were “certainly” concerns about increasing semi truck traffic on 600 North but that “they’ve got to go somewhere.”
“We feel like it creates a safety improvement,” said Rasband. “As we look at protecting corridors, I-15 is the corridor that we put the highest priority on.”
Another way to increase safety and prevent collisions near I-15 would be to widen the road, Councilwoman Linda Carter said. Or, Councilman Brett Christensen added, to put in a right turning lane to increase access to the frontage road.
Rasband acknowledged that both of these would be good solutions but said the project didn’t include funding to widen the road and that UDOT doesn’t own the land where a right turning lane would be constructed.
He added that UDOT would look into widening 3200 West as other transportation projects in the city are considered and funded.
Installing a raised median will help make the busy road near I-15 safer and less confusing for residents and anyone else driving through the city, Rasband said.
“We’re just trying to address those safety concerns,” he said. “It (the median) just provides more guidance and prohibits some of those (improper vehicle) movements.”