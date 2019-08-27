Fire officials announced the Goose Point Fire on West Mountain is now fully contained as of Monday afternoon.
The wildfire started during the night on Aug. 21 and quickly spread along the northeast side of the mountain. Forest Service crews used heavy equipment to protect an estimated 15 homes along the bench of the mountain, including an observatory on West Mountain operated by Brigham Young University.
By Thursday, firefighters had completed a bulldozer line around the mountain and burned from the line toward the fire. The wildfire burned a total of 8,905 acres before reaching 100% containment on Monday.
Officials confirmed no evacuations were ordered and no structures were damaged. The Bureau of Land Management also lifted a fire prevention order that restricted access to lands in the vicinity of the fire.
The order restricted public access to lands south of Lincoln Beach Road, West of 5600 West, North of Highway 141 and East of the North Lake Road.
"The public can now access these areas without prior approval from the Incident Commander. Caution should be used when visiting the area due to its recent burn," the press release stated.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, though Forest Service officials previously stated that industrial equipment may have sparked the blaze.
Fireworks, exploding targets, tracer and incendiary ammunition, sky lanterns and off-highway vehicles without spark arresters are all still prohibited in the area, according to the release. From June 15 to Sept. 30, all steel-core, steel-jacketed or steel-tipped ammunition are also prohibited.