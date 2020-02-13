The Utah County officials announced the death of a Wyoming woman who was involved in a fatal horse-riding incident Wednesday.
According to a press release by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Shauna Ann Martin was riding a horse at a ranch located west of Interstate 15 near Payson.
Utah County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Spencer Cannon said officials believe the horse became out of control, and Martin either fell or was bucked off of the back of the horse. As a result, Martin struck her head on a pole, sustaining severe head trauma.
A ranch hand working nearby heard Martin scream and contacted first responders at around 6:15 p.m., according to the press release.
Upon their arrival, law enforcement officials became aware that the injuries Martin had sustained were fatal, Cannon said. Martin died on the ranch soon after.
“She really had no chance of surviving her injuries,” he said. “There was some initial effort, but once the responders got on scene, it was pretty clear that she was deceased.”
Officials believe that Martin had some experience with horseback riding due to the ranch being a location that specializes in the raising and breeding of horses.
Martin was originally from Evanston, Wyoming, but had recently moved to Utah County.