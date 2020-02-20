A driver who struck a 9-year-old boy who was walking home from school Wednesday has turned himself in.
The Payson Police Department reported that the boy was hit by a white truck while walking on a sidewalk at 100 E. 800 South just after 4:40 p.m. Wednesday.
Officials were looking for the driver who fled the scene of the incident, heading east on the sidewalk before turning south on Canyon Road.
The boy was transported by ambulance to a local hospital in serious condition, according to Payson officials.
The identity of the man has not yet been confirmed, and according to a statement from the boy's mother posted on Facebook, family and officials believe the incident was "a tragic accident."