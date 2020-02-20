Police in Payson are looking for help in identifying a driver who struck a 9-year-old boy who was walking on a sidewalk Wednesday afternoon.
The Payson Police Department reported that the boy was hit by a white truck while walking on a sidewalk at 100 E. 800 South. The incident happened at 4:41 p.m.
The driver of the truck did not stop, police reported, but fled the scene and continued east on the sidewalk. The driver then turned south on Canyon Road.
Police said that the boy was transported by ambulance to a local hospital in serious condition and that his current condition is unknown.
Witnesses described the driver's vehicle as a newer white Chevrolet truck with four doors and a decal on the driver and passenger side doors.
The Payson Police Department is asking for the help of anyone living on Canyon Road who may have surveillance or doorbell cameras outside their home to see if they have any recordings from between 4:35 and 4:50 p.m. that may include the suspect's vehicle.
Anyone with information relevant to the case is encouraged to call the Payson Police Department at (801) 465-5240.