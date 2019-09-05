Barry Nielsen looked a bit bleary-eyed as he pulled up to Salem Pond driving a semitrailer pulling more than 10,000 pounds of catfish.
Nielsen, a wildlife biologist with Utah's Division of Wildlife Resources, had spent all night driving the semitrailer from Albuquerque, taking over for a co-worker who had driven it from the fishery in Arkansas.
All together, the two had spent about 24 hours getting the catfish safely back to Utah to stock in community ponds in Salt Lake and Utah counties.
The drivers have to regulate the temperature of the water and keep an eye on oxygen levels to make sure the fish make the trip in good health, Nielsen said.
Ice and rock salt are put in the water to help keep the fish calm, which is a big part of the science of hauling fish long distances.
"When a fish gets stressed out, it uses more oxygen," Nielsen said. "That makes it harder to keep enough oxygen in the water."
The tanker is equipped with liquid oxygen tanks to aerate the water. Warmer water is harder to keep oxygen in, Nielsen said, another reason to make sure the water temperatures remain cool.
Once the tanker reached Salem Pond, other DWR employees were ready and waiting with smaller trucks equipped for carrying fish. The fish are transferred via nets and slides into the smaller trucks to be taken to various community ponds in Utah and Salt Lake counties, including Highland Glen Pond and Spring Lake.
How many fish are stocked in each pond depends on the size of the pond. Salem Pond, for instance was scheduled to receive about 700 pounds of fish — approximately 500 fish, said Chris Crockett, regional aquatics manager for the DWR.
Fishing for catfish seems to have increased in popularity, said Mike Packer, fisheries biologist with the DWR's central region. The average catfish in a body of water like Utah Lake is about four to five pounds, meaning an average catch will be decent sized, Packer said. Catfish also put up more of a fight than a fish like a trout.
Crockett said the DWR also hopes that stocking catfish in community ponds serves as a gateway to get kids and inexperienced anglers interested in fishing in other places such as Utah Lake.
Catfish are a pretty easy fish to catch. Crockett's go-to bait for them is shrimp, while a hot dog will do in a pinch.
"It’s kind of cool to see kids show up to a community pond and they look like they just opened their fridge and pulled out a package of hot dogs," Packer said. "Got their pole, a pack of hot dogs and they’re off to the pond.”
While this was Nielsen's fourth and final trip to Arkansas this year to pick up catfish, the DWR is planning on increasing the number of trips next year to eight.
"I hope they get some more drivers," he quipped.