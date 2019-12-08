June anticipated that things were going to be tight financially this year. But after her husband lost his job sooner than expected, they knew it was the right time to ask for help with Christmas.
“Our hope is it is a one-year thing, and we don’t have any plans to use it in the future, but it can make this year work a little better,” June said. “We’re extremely appreciative of it.”
The Salem family of nine has turned to Sub for Santa, a Christmas assistance program through the United Way of Utah County, to help with the holidays this year.
June’s husband has a new job, but she said the family has taken a pay cut. They were able to put their mortgage on hold while he looked for new work, but now they have to catch up.
“All of our spare money has been going to getting back out of debt,” she said. “Up until this point, we had no debt.”
Their seven children include adopted children and those with special needs. June said that having children with special needs, in addition to having children who aren’t old enough to be in school, makes it difficult to take on part-time work.
“There is a lot of therapy,” June said. “A lot of psychiatrist appointments.”
The children need clothes for Christmas, and have also requested items like toy cars, books and alarm clocks.
Someone suggested that they apply for the Sub for Santa program in order to help the family recover financially. It’s something they’d considered before. June said things have always been difficult.
“We never do extravagant Christmases, anyways, but we needed to be able to do something,” June said.
All names of Sub for Santa participants have been changed. To help a family like this one, call the Sub for Santa hotline at (801) 356-6300 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays or visit http://subforsanta.org.